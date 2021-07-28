Dolly

Dolly – Scent From Heaven Eau De Parfum

Dolly Parton Eau de Parfum - 3.4 fl. oz. What It Is Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered singer-songwriter of all time. With over 60 years of music, dozens of awards garnering more than 100 million albums worldwide; she is also known globally for her unyielding philanthropic endeavors having given away over 157 million books to children around the world and counting. She is a true icon and a living legend. What You Get 3.4 fl. oz. EDP Fragrance Notes Notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk and patchouli