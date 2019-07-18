Skip navigation!
Shoes
Sandals
Fenty
Dolly Sandals
$670.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Dolly Sandals
Featured in 1 story
3 Women Test Drive Rihanna's Fenty Line
by
Jessica Andrews
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Creatures of Comfort
Casey Sandal Raffia Crochet
$390.00
from
Creatures of Comfort
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce Vita
King Heels
$160.00
$120.90
from
Dolce Vita
BUY
DETAILS
Oscar Tiye
110 Mm Malikah Leather Wing Sandals
$662.00
from
Luis Avivroma
BUY
DETAILS
Stuart Weitzman
The Citysandal Sandal
$217.50
from
Stuart Weitzman
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
