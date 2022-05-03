Catbird Jewelry

A little home for your heart. An instant heirloom, our Dollhouse Locket is the teeniest locket in all the land. These pendants are made to slip on and off of our chain - we cannot guarantee that they will work with other chains. Note: we Catbirds love to mix metals! The Catbird collection is designed and manufactured in our in-house studio, with the exception of a few very special parts and elements. This locket is made just for us in a studio that's been family owned and operated since the 19th century. To affix photos into the Dollhouse Locket, print to scale, cut, and use a dab of super glue to set in place! Please note: once your picture is glued in, lockets cannot be returned. Download THIS little template to help measure and cut photos to fit in your locket. Please allow 5-7 days for engraving (+$10).