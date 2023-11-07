Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Catbird
Dollhouse Locket Silver
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
Need a few alternatives?
Jenny Bird
Monogram Necklace
BUY
$88.00
Jenny Bird
Diamond Nexus
Silver Heart Necklace
BUY
$80.00
Diamond Nexus
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Necklace With Enamel Heart Pendant
BUY
$10.00
$12.00
ASOS
Coach
Signature Mixed Chain Necklace
BUY
$125.00
Coach
More from Catbird
Catbird
Odile The Swan, Supreme
BUY
£2164.00
Catbird
Catbird
Odile The Swan, Supreme
BUY
$2050.00
Catbird
Catbird
Dollhouse Heart Locket, Silver
BUY
£58.00
Catbird
Catbird
Sylvie Snake Stacking Ring
BUY
£173.00
Catbird
More from Necklaces
Jenny Bird
Monogram Necklace
BUY
$88.00
Jenny Bird
Diamond Nexus
Silver Heart Necklace
BUY
$80.00
Diamond Nexus
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Necklace With Enamel Heart Pendant
BUY
$10.00
$12.00
ASOS
Coach
Signature Mixed Chain Necklace
BUY
$125.00
Coach
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted