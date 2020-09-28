Bernadette Thompson

Dollar Bill Money Nail Appliqué

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bernadette Thompson

These nail decals were designed by manicurist Bernadette Thompson and inspired by Thompson’s design featured in MoMA’s exhibition Items: Is Fashion Modern?, on view now through January 28, 2018. Made of 100% real nail polish, these press-on stickers feature U.S. dollar motifs. Just peel and apply, no dry time. Remove with polish remover. Includes 16 double-ended strips. Bernadette Thompson is known for her trendsetting nail art and has worked with an extensive list of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim, Madonna, Beyoncé, Solange Knowles, Jay-Z And Kim Kardashian to name a few.