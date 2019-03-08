Jacquemus

Dolcedo Sheer Knit Dress

£320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Description Bright floor-length dress from Jacquemus. Sheer fabric. Plunging V neckline. Short sleeves. Full front button closure. Can be worn as a dress or long cardigan. Straight hem. Ribbed trim. Unlined. • Viscose Knit • 100% viscose • Hand wash • Made in France Sizing Garment Measurements 12.5" chest 12.5" shoulder to shoulder 12" waist 66.5" front length Measurements taken from size FR 36. Model Measurements Model is in size FR 36. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 26" waist | 36" hips Fit Notes Slim fit. Sizing Notes French sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates