Description
Bright floor-length dress from Jacquemus. Sheer fabric. Plunging V neckline. Short sleeves. Full front button closure. Can be worn as a dress or long cardigan. Straight hem. Ribbed trim. Unlined.
• Viscose Knit
• 100% viscose
• Hand wash
• Made in France
Sizing
Garment Measurements
12.5" chest
12.5" shoulder to shoulder
12" waist
66.5" front length
Measurements taken from size FR 36.
Model Measurements
Model is in size FR 36.
Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 26" waist | 36" hips
Fit Notes
Slim fit.
Sizing Notes
French sizes listed.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates