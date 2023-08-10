United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Dolce Vita
Lunar Cowboy Boot
$220.00$119.99
At DSW
Dolce Vita Lunar Cowboy Boot Even city styles can benefit from some country accents! The Lunar cowboy boots from Dolce Vita feature intricate details with a Western-inspired flair. Item # 549981 UPC # 197076057349 FEATURES Synthetic upper Inside zipper closure Pointed toe Synthetic lining Lightly padded footbed Approx. 6.5" shaft height Approx. 12.25" leg opening 2.5" stacked heel Synthetic sole Imported