Fantastic Furniture

Dolans 3 Seater Sofa

$849.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fantastic Furniture

Sleek and Sturdy The Dolans is the furniture piece your home has been missing. With its sleek black external metal leg frame, hop onto the trend everyone is loving right now. It’s sloped arm, round shape and rounded cushions create a smooth and modern design that’s both comfy and long-lasting. Aussie Made Made right here in Australia, the Dolans sofa is available in over 50 fabrics. Choose from bold patterns, textures and colours or opt for something neutral and timeless. Whatever your style, there’s something for everyone with our MyChoice range. MyChoice It’s so easy to create a sofa you love at an affordable price with MyChoice! With more than 50 fabrics to choose from, there’s a sofa for every style and every home. All MyChoice sofas are backed by our quality guarantee to ensure peace of mind when you make your purchase.