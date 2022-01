JZD

Doing My Best Notepad

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A notepad for all the things you need to do but low key don't want to. We're all just doing our best! Size: 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 inches 100 sheets per pad Chipboard backing for sturdiness Wrapped in clear plastic, ready for gift giving! (Plastic wrapper is recyclable)