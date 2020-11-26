Arthouse Unlimited

‘dogs’ Fine Bone China Mug

£12.50

100% of ARTHOUSE Unlimited sales revenue goes back into the artists collective - supporting adults with complex epilepsy and learning disabilities. Striving to challenge perceptions and to create better acceptance and inclusion for all people living with disabilities. A beautiful design by Margaret Mace. The unique penwork gives this fine bone china mug a warm, lovable charm. Dishwasher safe.