United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Arthouse Unlimited
‘dogs’ Fine Bone China Mug
£12.50
At Frankly
100% of ARTHOUSE Unlimited sales revenue goes back into the artists collective - supporting adults with complex epilepsy and learning disabilities. Striving to challenge perceptions and to create better acceptance and inclusion for all people living with disabilities. A beautiful design by Margaret Mace. The unique penwork gives this fine bone china mug a warm, lovable charm. Dishwasher safe.