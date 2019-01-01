Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
Paper Peach Shop
Dog Return Address Stamp
$36.00
$32.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Wooden Handle Home is where your dog is! These dog return address stamps make a great gift and are a treat when stamping your snail mail.
Featured in 1 story
The Gift Guide To
Every
Parent In Your Life
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
BooQool
2 Pack Dotted Bullet Grid Journal - Hardcover
$12.74
from
Amazon
BUY
Bullet Journal
The Notebook
$24.95
from
Bullet Journal
BUY
Midori
Midori Md Notebook - 4" X 6" - Grid
$9.25
from
Jet Pens
BUY
Esstentials
Esstentials Dot Matrix Notebook, Extra Large, A4 Size
$13.51
from
Target
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller For Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Planner
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Smythson
Textured Leather Diary
$125.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Gallery Leather
Large Monthly Planner
$26.00
from
Gallery Leather
BUY
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted