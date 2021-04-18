United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
mallcore
Dog Mom Dad Hat
$19.99$17.99
At Etsy
Made to order embroidered "DOG MOM" low profile dad hat. 100% cotton twill with adjustable strap closure on the back. Choose your hat color and thread color. * UNISEX * ONE SIZE FITS MOST * MULTIPLE COLORS AVAILABLE * EMBROIDERED IN NEW YORK Each dad hat is made to order. Any questions? Contact me and I will be happy to help. Stay safe! Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.