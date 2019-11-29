Embark

Dog Dna Test, Breed Identification Kit

BREED DISCOVERY: Embark screens for over 250 dog breeds. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. MOST ACCURATE: In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more. DISCOVER YOUR DOG’S RELATIVES: Find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours. Only Embark will give you a percentage of shared DNA between your dog and others that have been tested with Embark. Doggy DNA Relative Finder included with purchase. FAST & EASY: Simple cheek swab. Results generally available online in 2-4 weeks. UPGRADE ANYTIME: Solved your breed mystery but now want to know if your pup is at risk for 170+ genetic health conditions? Upgrade your Embark account at any time to get your dog's genetic health report — no additional swabs or kits needed. Upgrade equivalent to buying the Embark Breed + Health kit.