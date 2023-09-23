Rowing Blazers x Target

Dog Decorative Bookends

$20.00

Highlights Decorative dog bookends Designed as cute bulldogs Made from white ceramic Great for livening up your bookshelf display 7.72 Inches (H) x 5.55 Inches (W) x 3.62 Inches (D) Description Display your favorite books in style with these Dog Decorative Bookends from Rowing Blazers x Target. Made from ceramic in white, these bookends are designed as cute bulldogs standing with their forelegs up on a ledge. Great for keeping books neatly contained, they also work as accents to other decor arrangements. Rowing Blazers sits at the intersection of design, culture, nostalgia and sport. Founded by archaeologist and former U.S. national team rower Jack Carlson, the brand is known for its quirky, colorful take on the classics—as well as its devoted community and sense of humor. From its clubhouse in New York City, the brand has redefined old-school American style. Now, they’re teaming up with Target for a limited-edition collection and everyone’s invited.