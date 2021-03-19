Alpha Paw

Dog Car Safety Seat

$84.99 $54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alpha Paw

A unique, durable and practical booster seat so your dog’s can safely enjoy car trips (and look out the window!). Made from strong oxford fabric. Can hold weights of up to 33lbs Pocket at the front for storage. Machine washable and removable fleece interior. Two adjustable leash attachments so two dogs can fit safely inside. Two straps that can be used around the headrest and back of the seat (for the backseat you can put both straps around the headrest to keep the seat secure). Strong metal frame that keeps the seat stable. Measures 19″ x 15″ x 10″ (48cm x 38cm x 25cm) Removable boards around the perimeter of the seat for extra safety.