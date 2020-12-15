United States
Uncommon Goods
Dog Breed Cheese Boards
$45.00
At Uncommon Goods
If you're a dog owner, chances are Fido has snuck his fair share of snacks from party trays. But humans like treats, too, and this cheeseboard is made for the host who loves entertaining as much as their four-legged member family member (okay, almost as much). Tom Cash crafts each one from layers of solid maple, creating a durable, easy-to-clean surface for your spread. Handmade in Dry Ridge, Kentucky.