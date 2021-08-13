Tuft & Needle

Dog Bed

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tuft & Needle

Not all pet parents love sharing the bed with their four-legged kids. Of course they’re cute, but taking a paw to the rib or waking up to a cold, wet nose on your foot isn’t the ideal arrangement for getting great sleep. The Tuft & Needle Dog Bed has a foam base similar to a T&N mattress and a cushion that detaches from the base for convenient travel with your best friend. Its cover is dense, more durable, and easily washed, so it’ll hold up against ruff play and dreams of running for years to come.