At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Holds up to: 80 Pounds Closure Type: Pullover Intended Pet Type: Dog Textile Material: 100% Polyester Minimum Weight Capacity: 41 Pounds Minimum pet neck size: 18 Inches Maximum pet neck size: 24 Inches Minimum pet chest size: 26 Inches Maximum pet chest size: 35 Inches Pets subtype: Pet Pajamas Care & Cleaning: Hand Wash TCIN: 85811167 UPC: 042607212035 Item Number (DPCI): 083-00-7398 Origin: Imported Description You won't need to leave your cat or dog out of holiday photo ops when they're wearing this Dog and Cat Holiday Tartan Print Matching Family Pajama Set from Wondershop™. Made from soft fabric to keep them warm and cozy, these pet PJs are designed in a cream hue with red, black and green tartan-print stripes. The pullover style makes it easy to dress your furry friend, and you can have the whole family wear matching tartan-print pajamas to complete a coordinated holiday ensemble. Wondershop™: Welcome to the Wondershop. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.