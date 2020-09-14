Versed

Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask

Non-Toxic | Vegan | Cruelty-Free Pro-grade results you don’t need an appointment for—just two minutes. A literal pot of gold featuring a triple-threat of AHA, BHA, and enzyme exfoliation, it tackles hyperpigmentation and boosts cell turnover for brighter, smoother, rejuvenated skin. The lactic and glycolic acids dissolve dull, dead skin and help fade dark spots, while salicylic acid minimizes the appearance of pores and redness. And that instant glow is all thanks to vitamin C-rich pineapple and papaya enzymes, which gently remove the outer layer of dead skin cells that trap bacteria and sebum, all the while moisturizing and softening skin. No tingling, no burning, just a post-facial glow in a flash with results that build week after week.