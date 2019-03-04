Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Ikea

Docksta Table

$199.00
At Ikea
At this round table, everyone faces each other and can take part in the discussion. Food is within everyones reach and there are no legs that get in the way under the table. Enjoy!
Featured in 1 story
Ikea Has A Kama Sutra Guide
by Olivia Harrison