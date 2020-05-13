Hannah Bronfman

Do What Feels Good: Recipes, Remedies And Routines To Treat Your Body Right

"-Hannah Bronfman is challenging us all to rethink our default standards of beauty and definitions of ‘-healthy’- —-and I, for one, couldn’-t be happier to hear this from another woman of color in the wellness community. - -Do What Feels Good is a practical, inspirational, and beautiful guidebook to feeling good in your own skin.”- --Gabrielle Union, actress and bestselling author of We’-re Going to Need More WineAs a food lover, beauty product addict, exercise junkie, and wellness entrepreneur, Hannah Bronfman practically radiates confidence and health. But she’-ll be the first one to admit that the road to wellness and self-acceptance hasn’-t been easy. As a woman of color who grew up watching a close family member struggle with an eating disorder, Hannah’-s had to forge her own path and create her own standards of beauty. And what she’-s learned is this: Healthy is beautiful. And healthy should feel good. In Do What Feels Good, Hannah offers real talk about getting in touch with your body’-s needs, baring her soul and sharing her story along the way. Hannah provides insight on everything from gut health to nutrition to fitness to skincare, sharing insight from top experts on how to understand your body’-s unique chemistry so that you can fuel it with more of the things that feel good and less of the things that don’-t. And since delicious food is one of the things that makes everyone feel good, Hannah shares more than 50 of her favorite recipes for healthy hedonism (desserts and cocktails included!). Enlightening, empowering, and educational, this is an approach to wellness that is holistic, hedonistic, and real. Because self-care should not feel self-punishing, and every body deserves to feel good.