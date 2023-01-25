Diptyque

Do Son Edt Limited Edition

$237.00

The MECCA view: As a child, Yves Coueslant, one of diptyque’s founders, spent his summers at the seaside in pagoda that his father had built in Do Son, close to Ha Long Bay. Far from the humid heat of the large port in Haiphong, the air was cooler there. The sea breeze carried with it the heady and slightly spicy scent of tuberoses that his mother loved so much. Do Son has both, the delicateness and the persistence of a memory from a childhood in Indochina. In this limited edition EDT, Do Son is clad in blue. An evocation of fresh tuberose mingling with the sea air, the turquoise water blending into the sky in the distance and or how the mysterious fragrance permeates the night. An invitation to set your imagination adrift.