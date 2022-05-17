Diptyque

Do Son Eau De Toilette Limited Edition

£55.00

Create a signature scent with Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette Limited Edition 80°, a light, fresh, floral eau de toilette in limited-edition blue packaging representing the mysterious fragrance blending with turquoise waters. Uplifting and memorable, this fragrance was inspired by the scent of tuberose on the sea breeze. The Do Son fragrance from Diptyque features notes of tuberose, orange blossom and jasmine intermingled with amber wood. Noted for its long-lasting scent, this eau de toilette is suitable for wear throughout the day and evening. Beautifully packaged, Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette Limited Edition 80° makes a lovely gift for oneself or others. This limited-edition eau de toilette is also available as an eau de parfum.