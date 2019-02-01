Robie Rogge & Dian Smith

Do One Thing Every Day Together: A Journal For Two (do One Thing Every Day Journals)

The newest journal in the -Do One Thing Every Day -series is the perfect prompted journal for duos of all kinds to unwind, unplug, and spend time together. With this journal, couples or best friends can create a time capsule of their relationship. -Do One Thing Every Day Together -provides a number of prompts, with enough space for two people to jot down a short response. The journal offers a variety of questions- you can answer many individually, though some may address the relationship or suggest writing something about each other. Both of you can see how your answers compare, contrast, and change as you spend time reflecting on yourselves together.