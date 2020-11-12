D'Lashes

D'lashes Lash It! Kit

$45.00

At D'Lashes

The D’Lashes Lash It! Kit is for the girl who wants it all. Housed inside of a signature D’Lashes cosmetic clutch, you’ll find everything you need to rock great looking eyelashes including a pair of easy-to-apply D'Wispy, D’Sexy and D’Delicate strip lashes designed to enhance your natural eyes. The kit includes: All products are Paraben-free, Fragrance Free. * 1 set of D'Wispy Lashes * 1 set of D'Delicate Lashes * 1 set of D'Sexy Lashes * 3 Hypoallergenic eyelash adhesive * 1 D'Lashes Eyelash Tweezers Applicator * 1 "New" Dual Purpose D'Adhesive Eyeliner Pen