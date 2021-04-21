Dizziak

Dizziak Deep Conditioner

A cult classic in the making, this game-changing conditioner is the brainchild of Loretta De Feo, who earned her beauty stripes at Stylist magazine. After years of frustration caused by the lack of truly rich, deep conditioners on the market, De Feo wanted to create a beautiful-looking, fragrant product that would actually work on all hair types and textures (and particularly well on Afro hair) without relying on harsh chemicals. Enriched with quinoa protein and babassu, coconut and argan oils, Dizziak is the resultant hair care Holy Grail. As well as delivering results, it looks über-chic in its monochrome packaging, created in collaboration with artist Ted Draws. As if that wasn't good enough, the formula is also vegan!