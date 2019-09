Uncommon Goods

From a classic 80's Atari Punk Console to Stutter and Dub Sirens, build some radical hardware and then experiment with pitch, frequency, and volume to Kraft(werk) your own unique sounds. This kit lets you construct three different mini-synthesizers, adding a DIY dimension to electronic music. Hack and experiment with the circuits to customize your synth even more. Requires one 9V battery and internet access for easy-to-follow instructions. Made in the United Kingdom.