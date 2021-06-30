snapsjewelry

Diy Rainbow Color Kids Jewelry Kit, Chocker, Necklace Or Bracele With Seed Beads, Heishi Beads And Evel-eye Beads, Perfect Gift, Bestseller

Handmade Materials: seed beads, heishi beeds, acrylic beads, evel eye beads, gold plated **IMPORTANT** When choosing Express shipping method it is essential that you provide us with your PHONE number and Email. A perfectly sized kit for creating the trendiest jewelry from the hottest designers just like "Grown-ups"! Great fun and quality creative time - either for your kids on their own, or as quality parents-children time. Encourages independence and creative thinking, develops planning and execution abilities and hand-eye coordination. Made for ages 9 and up. Each kit is carefully hand picked & wrapped in our Snaps studio, comes with all parts necessary for designing your dreamy jewelry and with tutorial videos. To create these jewelry pieces you'll need at least one plier, if you do not own one already - you can purchase one plier or a complete tool set HERE. Who is this Kit for? 9 years old and up (younger children will need parental help). What can be made with this kit? Bracelets, choker or short necklaces made of beads. You can make up to 4 items depending on the length of the pieces you design and the way you incorporate the materials into your designs. What does the kit include? 3 plastic tubes filled with plastic and glass pearl-like beads, Japanese colored beads, heishi polymer bead string, gold plated beads, 2 evel-eye beads, 4 clasps, 5 links, 10 squeeze beads and 15 cm lengthening chain and a 2 m high quality silicone thread. Can one kit be used by more than one child? The materials are enough to create pieces for 2 children crafting together, however in order to fully enjoy the variety and design options we recommend each child have a kit of their own. The triple - all in one - kit is a perfect combo for 2-3 children. What tools are needed for crafting the jewelry in this kit? At least one plier and a pair of scissors, and ideally a complete set of 2 pliers and a cutter plier. I have tools at home, will they do? If you own a jewelry or any other small plier - then yes! if you are not sure your tools match this kit's needs, send us a photo of them on Whatsapp, Messenger or email and we'll gladly help! If you would like us to include a message for the recipient with your order just let us know in the notes section of your order.