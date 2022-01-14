MoraApproved

Diy Kintsugi Kit

DIY: KINTSUGI KIT by Mora Approved – Imperfection is the new Perfection The easiest starter Kintsugi set! A kit that loves every break, crack and chip. Available in 12 beautiful colours & with ceramic Heart add on possible. Give yourself all of the help that you need to enjoy the art of classic Japanese restoration of otherwise broken objects. From glass to ceramics, clay to plastic, you can find that a DIY Kintsugi kit can help you to bring back these items from their early grave. With a product like our kit, you get the chance to learn about the ancient Japanese art of repair. This is used not to try and mask the signs of damage, but to embrace that damage and understand that the damage being done is now simply part of the lifespan and history of the broken product. **All our kits can be gift wrapped and with a personal message included. What’s included? ✩ Bison Epoxy Fast Glue 24 ml ✩ Premium Non Toxic Colour Powder ( 3g) ✩ Brush ✩ Mixing sticks ✩ Gloves ✩ Illustrated instructions **Chers clients Francophones, nos instructions sont maintenant disponibles in français! (sur demande) COLOURS: ✩ Gold ✩ Silver Grey ✩ Old Rose ✩ Pearl ✩ Black ✩ Red ✩ Blue Cobalt ✩ Blue Sapphire ✩ Neon Green ✩ Mint Green ✩ Forest Green ✩ Purple We need to become more aligned with the concept that something being “broken” does not mean that it is useless. Nor do we have to see the concept of repairing something as simply restoring it exactly as it was. As Kintsugi shows us, we can make comprehensive changes to something and ensure that it still looks outstanding come the other end of the process. You get to see how all of these small changes can combine together to create a reparation that looks far better than you might have first expected. Included within is everything you require to start making Kintsugi repairs and bringing the quality back to the damaged product. Try it out for yourself today, and see why Kintsugi is the ideal choice for creative repairs. FAQ: ✩ The kit comes with enough material to repair about 12 small dinner plates. ✩ Why our Kintsugi Kit is the best? We use the best Epoxy Glue available in the Netherlands market, it will work on pretty much everything you can think of: porcelain, ceramics, jewellery, glass, wood, earthware, hard plastics. We also use premium non toxic premium colour powder, and we guarantee your repair will retain that beautiful colour forever. ✩ Food safe: the epoxy fast glue is resistant to the max of 100 degrees Celsius /212 Fahrenheit, hotter than that components will melt, therefore will not be safe. We do not advise dishwashing, microwave & pouring very hot drinks directly. Please note the materials are NOT approved by the FDA. Still have a question? Contact me directly and I will be happy to answer you. I love talking about all things Kintsugi! Camille ♡ ©Mora Approved 2021 - All rights reserved