Diy Embroidered Hat Kit: Spring Flowers

DIY Beginner Embroidery Hat Kit! This Kit contains: - 1 Adjustable Dad Style Hat (6 colour options) - 1 3 inch embroidery hoop - 1 Size 5 DMC Needle - 4 Bobbins with all DMC floss needed to complete this project. - 1 Small purple pouch for supplies - 1 water soluble printed pattern sticker - Project Instructions & Stitch Guide In addition to the Project Instructions & Stitch Guide, a full video tutorial is available on my YouTube channel for this project! Disclaimer: Though this Kit is aimed at beginner level stitchers, please note that working on a hat for the first time may be a challenge for even more advanced stitchers. A thicker material will require quite a bit of finger strength and means you will have to work harder than you may be used to pushing through your stitches. Please feel free to send me a message with any questions regarding this Kit!