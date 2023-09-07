Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Uncommon Goods
Diy Candle Making Kit
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
Bring an ancient practice home with this kit that makes three soy wax lavender candles.
More from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Diy Candle Making Kit
BUY
$38.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
I Am Everything Affirmation Card Deck
BUY
$15.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Plant Life Support Self-waterer
BUY
$44.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
BUY
$48.00
Uncommon Goods
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted