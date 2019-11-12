PAPIERDRACHEN

Diy Advent Calendar

DIY Advent calendar - Christmas owls black and white – Advent calendar for making and filling. This DIY set comes with everything you need to make and fill your very own advent calendar for children and adults. You can fill it with little sweets or gifts to make the time until Christmas pass more quickly for the recipient. All you have to do is cut them out, glue them and fill them.Content. 24 natural brown paper bags (8.5" x 5.5").24 natural colour, wooden pegs (1.7" in length).4 sheets with a total of 24 owl bodies for you to cut out yourself and decorate with the numbers from 1 to 24.2 sheets with 48 ready-made eyes to stick on.2 sheets of additional stickers for decorating.handicraft instruction.