Wood coco

Diy 5d Diamond Painting Number Kit

$15.99 $12.79

Buy Now Review It

Diamond embroidery kit hand painted canvas wall art paint by numbers bead painting resin sequins wall mural diamond mosaic bead kits.Feature:Diamond cover the whole canvas complete, it is full diamond embroidery.Frame: No FramePacking: 1 Set(Canvas+resin diamond+tools)Multipurpose: Can be used in the Bedroom, Dinning Room, Bathroom, Washroom, Kitchen, Study, Home, Office, Hotel, Restaurant and BarDIY Diamond painting kit1. Enough the resin diamonds.2. HD canvas drawings,the BASE. (including drawings, color table)3. Used to clip gum drill tweezers, plastic tray.DIY Diamond painting production steps1. Open the box and check the diamond draw special tools.2. View the resin diamond color, arranged in order of coding.3. Uncover tape drawing above, you will see a lot of symbols corresponding to the color coding.4. According to the corresponding color coded clamp the corresponding the resin inlaid diamonds.5. Suggested that one type of the resin diamond one set completed faster.6. In order to create a perfect diamond painting, drawings put together in one place every row symbols do not have to stay stuck diamonds.7. To cut a good figure on the drawings hold sorted array mounted to the plane of the material above.8. Splices need flat against the neat, do not have cracks.9. after a good fight, the rest of the gap at the glue corresponding symbols of diamonds.10. To complete a good diamond drawing, put it in your selection of a suitable framework (the restaurant does not provide a framework).Tips1. The resin diamond inedible, do not let children play in order to avoid accidents such as swallowing2. Please contact us with no hesitate if you need any suppor