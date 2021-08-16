Unbound

Divvy is a wearable remote-controlled vibe designed to provide targeted, hands-free stimulation. Divvy’s motor swivels to conform to your anatomy and apply a little extra pressure where it counts. The remote can connect from a maximum distance of 30 feet and uses haptic technology that increases the vibration intensity, the harder you squeeze. Divvy is held in place by underwear and can either be used with the remote or as a standalone vibe with 3 intensity settings and 2 patterns. It’s also great to just hold and use if you’re more of a hands-on kinda babe.