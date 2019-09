Rosdorf Park

Divisadero Arm Chair

$743.00 $385.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The modern accent chair creates a strikingly graphic presence. Clean lines showcase the tight velvet upholstered seat allowing the beauty of the velvet to shine from any angle. Built with a solid wood frame and topped off with a tufted back. The chair was engineered for lasting comfort. Destined to become an heirloom and this chair will last for generations to come.