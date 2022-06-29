Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Louise Hendricks
Divine Hours Sparkle Moon & Stars Gold Ring
£79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Hambleon
Need a few alternatives?
Missoma
Claw Ridge Ring
BUY
£98.00
Missoma
Savi x Missoma
Sculptural Crossover Ring
BUY
£89.00
Missoma
Iris Apfel x H&M
Rhinestone-embellished Stone Ring
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Iris Apfel x H&M
Iris Apfel Ring
BUY
$39.99
H&M
More from Rings
Louise Hendricks
Divine Hours Sparkle Moon & Stars Gold Ring
BUY
£79.00
The Hambleon
Panoxyl
Antimicrobial Acne Creamy Wash, 4% Benzoyl Peroxide
BUY
$9.48
Amazon
EltaMD
Uv Clear Broad-spectrum Spf 46
BUY
$39.00
DermStore
Missoma
Claw Ridge Ring
BUY
£98.00
Missoma
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted