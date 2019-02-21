Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Lilah B.
Divine Duo Lip & Cheek In B.fearless
£38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Instructions for use: Use fingers to apply to lips and cheeks Repeat for more intense color 2.2g/ 0.08oz.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$18.00
from
Glossier
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Powder Blush In Tangerine
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Guerlain
Terracotta Blush Sun Shimmer Highlighter In Sunny Pink
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Flower
Transforming Touch Powder-to-creme Blush
$12.98
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Lilah B.
DETAILS
Lilah B.
Glisten & Glow
$60.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Lilah B.
Tinted Lip Balm - B. Cheeky
$36.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Lilah B.
Mini Aglow™ Face Mist
$16.00
from
Lilah B.
BUY
DETAILS
Lilah B.
Tinted Lip Balm
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted