Lilah B.

Divine Duo™ Lip & Cheek

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lilah B.

Double your pleasure with our multi-purpose, creamy lip and cheek duo with a luxurious matte finish. Long-wearing yet creamy and moisturizing, our innovative formulation provides blendable and buildable color – perfect for day and night. Apply as a cream eyeshadow for the ultimate multitasker.