Do you love anal exploration? Well, ditto, so do we! That's why we want to plug (winky face) We-Vibe's remote control vibrating butt plug. Sensuously smooth, Ditto adds intense stimulation to your solo sessions, foreplay and intercourse. Plug in and play. Silken silicone covers this sublime toy to provide the smoothest sensations.The small, bulbed-shaped body sits perfectly against your hotspots and emits an array of buzzy, rumbling sensations to bring you anal play bliss. Choose from 10+ vibration modes, controlled by the wireless remote or free We-Vibe app. Hand the remote to your partner and let them take control. The new and improved We-Vibe app has been built entirely from scratch to improve toy connectivity, user interface and user experience. It also comes with some fantastic new features, including: multi vibe, multi toy, content cards, feedback function, tutorial mode and PIN. Cover with a good quality water-based anal lube for seriously good insertion. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.