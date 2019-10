Marks & Spencer

Ditsy Floral Print Waisted Mini Dress

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

This charming mini dress features an all-over ditsy print, making it an upbeat addition to your wardrobe. The waisted shape accentuates the waist and flows out into a full skirt for a figure-flattering look. Shirred cuffs and a front yoke add a touch of character.