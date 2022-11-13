Divoom

Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker

$129.99 $99.90

【Fun Gadget to Kill Boredom at home】: Easy to create pixel art design at your finger tip or you can access over 1000+ designer in our free pixel art community from our Divoom app. You can chat, comment, and make friends with other artists 【Cute Bluetooth Speaker with DIY equalizer】: Well tuned 10W DSP speaker and your pixel art design will play and dance to the equalizer. Isn’t it fun and cool? it is so the kawaii accessories and great for gaming setups 【Smile Maker 】: So adsorbs and fun to play with. This little gadget helps to brighten your mood when you are stuck at home. You can use the Bluetooth capabilities to stream your Spotify music through and it actually sounds really good! Also great for a online yoga class on Zoom to better hear your yogi instructor. 【Smart Alarm/Clock for a good sleep】: You can leave it plug in to use as a table clock or bedside alarm. Build in white noise on the free app keep you working/sleeping well. It also got social media notification, thermometer and weather conditions features. 【Perfect Gift idea for your love】: Nice Gift package & personalized greetings works great for a birthday,Christmas/graduation gift as well as other seasonal holiday event. A special Ditoo for your speical one