Taliah Waajid

Ditch The Itch™ Bamboo, Basil And Peppermint Anti Itch Serum

$7.00

Ditch the Itch Bamboo, Basil and Peppermint Anti-Itch Serum is an herbal-rich, nutrient-dense, soothing, calming super elixir that immediately addresses itching and scalp discomfort associated with protective styles, while promoting thicker, fuller, stronger hair. Created to help eliminate "the pat," Ditch the Itch features basil and peppermint, which work together to deposit nutrients to the hair follicle while calming, soothing and balancing the scalp. Bamboo rich in silica extracts and biotin help protect hair's elasticity as biotin promotes thicker, fuller hair. Designed with a convenient nozzle tip to provide relief with a soothing, minty sensation to the hardest-to-reach areas under sew-ins, braids, crochet braids, and other popular protective styles.