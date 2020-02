Lonely

Dita Bikini Black

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lonely

Scoop neck bikini with signature lace up detail at the back. Tie detail makes this style fully adjustable, so it's easier for you to find your perfect fit. Reinforced underbust band gives good shape and hold. In recycled nylon. 85% nylon, 15% spandex Minami wears XL.