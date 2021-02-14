United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
World Market
Distressed Persian Style Olema Area Rug 5×8
$199.99$119.99
At World Market
Crafted of polyester Recommended for use with a World Market Rug Pad, sold separately Professional cleaning recommended; blot spills immediately with a clean dry sponge or cloth; if vacuuming, use low setting without beater brush World Market exclusive Made in Turkey 5'2"W x 7'5"L, 28.3 lbs. 8'W x 10'L, 50 lbs. Influenced by Persian design, our exclusive Olema area rug is rendered in shades of ivory and light gray with a distressed finish for timeworn appeal. The polyester yarns have a plush feel underfoot and offer long-lasting wear. A low-maintenance accent, this durable vintage-inspired rug is perfect for homes with pets.