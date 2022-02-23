Urban Outfitters

Distressed Check Duvet Set

$69.00 $44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 48093256; Color Code: 040 Coordinate your bedding with this duvet set in a crisp gridded pattern with a distressed look. Comes with a duvet cover, pillowcases and a tote bag to hold it all. Made in a soft weave, the pillowcases feature side slits and the duvet cover features a hidden button closure along edge, to easily remove it all and toss in the wash. Pillows + duvet insert sold separately. Meets OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 guidelines which independently test each component for harmful substances for textiles you can trust. Content + Care - Twin XL includes duvet cover, one pillowcase + tote bag - Full/Queen + King include duvet cover, two pillowcases + tote bag - 80% cotton, 20% polyester - OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Cert #: 11-47893 - Machine wash - Imported Size Twin XL - Pillowcase dimensions: 20"l x 30"w - Duvet cover dimensions: 90”l x 66”w Full/Queen - Pillowcase dimensions: 20"l x 30"w - Duvet cover dimensions: 86”l x 86”w King - Pillowcase dimensions: 20"l x 36"w - Duvet cover dimensions: 96"l x 104"w