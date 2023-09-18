United States
Forever21
Distressed Button-front Denim Vest
$39.99
At Forever21
Details Crafted from non-stretch denim, this vest features allover distressing, basic collar, button-front closures, chest buttoned flap pockets, front slanted pockets, and an oversized fit. - Layering garments not included. Content + Care - 100% cotton - Machine wash cold Size + Fit - Model is 5'7" and wearing a Small Product Code: 2000480270 SKU: 20004802700103