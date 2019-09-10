Avon

Distillery Sleep Potion Night Cream

£18.00

This is the stuff of dreams. Why? With niacinamide to shrink pores, as well as 100% plant-based glycerine and sodium hyaluronate, this crystal-clear cream drenches your skin in 48-hour moisture, so you wake up glowing. It’s time to get that beauty sleep. Suitable for all skin types Niacinamide, glycerine & sodium hyaluronate Vegan & eco-conscious* 30ml This night cream is: Vegan Fragrance free Alcohol free Clinically tested Dermatologically tested Allergy tested How to use me: Before you hit the hay, massage this crystal-clear cream on to clean, dry skin and let it work its magic. *Our formulas are low in water and packaging is recyclable wherever possible