In need of some revitalising? Instantly renew the look of dull and congested skin with the sumptuously silky Purify Facial Oil. Made using a blend of 95% jojoba oil, vitamin E, phytol and cloudberry extract, your skin will look brighter & feel revived. Suitable for all skin types With 95% jojoba oil & vitamin E Vegan & eco-conscious* 30ml This facial oil is: Vegan Fragrance free Alcohol free Clinically tested Dermatologically tested Allergy tested How to use me: Whether you’ve been overindulging or just feel a little tired, give your skin an instant boost by massaging 3-5 drops of this vegan facial oil in to clean, dry skin – morning and night. For best results, always apply before your day or night cream. *Our formulas are low in water and packaging is recyclable wherever possible