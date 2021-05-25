Cosweet

Disposable Airplane Seat Covers

About this item Safety protection: Our products will give you a full range of safety protection. The seat covers can effectively block unsafe substances and dust. Make sure you will not touch the seat that other people have sat on and give you a safe and comfortable travel. Non-woven fabric: These disposable seat covers are made of non-woven fabric. They are comfortable and waterproof. They won't make you feel slippery or make noise like plastic seat covers. And they don't stick to your skin when you sweat. Portable type: The portable design makes the seat cover only need to take up a small part of the space in your luggage, so it is easy to carry. It is suitable for traveling and going out during this period. Wildly use: You can use it on the plane or cover it on the seats of taxis, buses and trains when you need it. It can also be used when sitting on a public chair. Besides, it can be laid in the car to prevent the seat from being soiled by pets. Suitable size: Our disposable seat cover is 51 inches long and 22 inches wide. It fits most aircraft seats and vehicles seats. Please rest assured that the seat will be completely covered.